Denver Rescue Mission worker stabbed to death outside shelter

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the man's death.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the stabbing death of a Denver Rescue Mission worker.

DPD tweeted just after 9 p.m. Saturday that they were investigating a stabbing in the 4600-block of East 48th Avenue.

They said a man had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sunday morning, police said the man had died. His name has not been released.

Police said Sunday afternoon that a man has been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the stabbing.

The Denver Department of Housing Stability (DDHS) later confirmed the victim worked for the Denver Rescue Mission, and he had been killed outside the men's shelter.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues – in this shelter and others – who are grappling with the aftermath of this senseless violence and the loss of a loved one," DDHS said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

