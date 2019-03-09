Denver ride-share driver charged with sexually assaulting several women

Law enforcement is looking for additional victims to come forward.

DENVER — A ride-share driver in the Denver area has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping and sexual assault of several women over four years, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

John Pastor-Mendoza, 41, is charged with 41 felony counts that allege he kidnapped, sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault 10 women between Sept. 16, 2018, and July 9, 2022.

The district attorney's office said Pastor-Mendoza was a driver when the women would use a ride-sharing app to get a ride.

"Prosecutors claim that he would either sexually assault his female victims in his vehicle or take them to his home and assault them there," the district attorney's office said in a news release.

The DA said Pastor-Mendoza was linked to the cases through DNA from three of the victims.

He's being charged with:

10 counts of kidnapping his victim to commit a sexual offense

8 counts of sexual assault (class 3 felony)

4 counts of sexual assault (class 4 felony)

6 counts of attempted sexual assault (class 4 felony)

12 counts of attempted sexual assault (class 5 felony)

1 count of robbery

Law enforcement is looking for additional victims. Anyone with information or who thinks they may have also been assaulted by Pastor-Mendoza should call 720-913-2000.

Here are the dates and areas where the crimes allegedly took place:

Sep. 16, 2018 – The Matchbox, 2625 Larimer Street

Dec. 29 – 30, 2018 – Beta Nightclub, 1909 Blake Street

March 9, 2019 – LoDo area

March 17, 2019 – LoDo’s Bar and Grill, 1946 Market Street

July 27, 2019 – Neon Baby, 1942 Market Street

August 15, 2021 – The Irish Rover Pub, 54 South Broadway

Sept. 23, 2021- Speer Boulevard & 13th Street

March 4, 2022 – Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut Street

May 13 – 14, 2022 – Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut Street

July 8 – 9, 2022 – Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut Street