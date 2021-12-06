Road rage incident goes 8 miles across Denver, ends in shooting

The incident started at 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, and ended a few minutes later with the shooting at Colorado Boulevard, police said.

DENVER — A road rage incident late Friday started at 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard and ended in a shooting about eight miles from there, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD officers responded to the shooting at 11:30 p.m. at Interstate 25 and Colorado Boulevard. The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

The shooter was still at large, DPD said. The only description available from DPD of a suspect vehicle was that it was a white sedan.

The incident started several minutes before the shooting on eastbound 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. It wasn't clear what happened at that location, DPD said.

The vehicles traveled east on 6th Avenue to I-25, and then south to Colorado, where the shooting happened, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

