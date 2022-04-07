Denver police looking for suspect in possible road rage shooting

DPD said the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white Jeep Liberty.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding a suspect in a possible road rage shooting.

According to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East 17th Avenue and North Monaco Parkway.

Police said the victim, an adult man, was found several blocks away, at 17th Avenue and Clermont Street.

The victim was shot, but is expected to survive, according to DPD.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white 2010 or similar model year Jeep Liberty (similar vehicle pictured below).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

