Juvenile arrested in shooting during robbery in Denver

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of shooting and injuring a woman on Monday in the Central Park neighborhood.

DENVER — Denver Police arrested a teenage suspect Thursday in a robbery and shooting this week in the Central Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 7 a.m. Monday in the area of East 56th Avenue and Dallas Street. A woman was shot and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators found that the shooting occurred during a street robbery, police said. On Thursday, they arrested a 17-year-old male suspect.

The suspect was being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Because of his age, his name is not being released.

