Student arrested after another student stabbed at Denver school, police say

DENVER — A student is in custody after another student was stabbed Thursday afternoon at a school in northeast Denver, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said it happened just before 2 p.m. at Marie L. Greenwood Early – 8 in the Montbello neighborhood. The victim was taken to the hospital. There's no word on how badly they were injured, but police said their condition is stable.

Police said the stabbing happened inside the school, and the suspect was quickly taken into custody by responding officers. They said it appears no other students were involved in the incident.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



