Police issue shelter in place in Cheesman Park neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) issued a shelter-in-place for an area near Cheesman Park on Thursday morning.
DPD first tweeted about the shelter-in-place at about 3:04 a.m.
Police are in the 1300 block of Lafayette Street trying to make contact with suspects wanted in connection to a burglary, according to a tweet from DPD. Multiple people have been taken into custody, according to police.
The shelter-in-place has been issued for residents within a two-block radius of the scene, police said.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.
