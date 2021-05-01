Denver Sheriff deputy's tires possibly shot on I-70 early Monday morning

The deputy heard what he thought to be gunshots and when he exited the highway found both of his rear tires to be flat, the department said.

DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department deputy was given administrative leave after the department said the deputy's tires might have been shot early Monday morning by someone in a vehicle "driving aggressively."

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said it received a report of shots fired on Interstate 70 about 12:45 a.m. Monday and is investigating to see if the vehicle was struck by gunfire.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a uniformed deputy was driving to work at the Denver County Jail, near I-70 and Havana Street, and saw a vehicle driving aggressively.

The deputy heard what he thought to be gunshots and when he exited the highway found both of his rear tires to be flat, the department said.

