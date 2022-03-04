Phone scammers impersonating Denver sheriff's deputies

DENVER — The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) is warning the public of a telephone impersonation scam.
DSD said the impersonator will “spoof” the Denver Sheriff Department information telephone number on the victim’s caller ID, but tell the victim of a different call-back number.
DSD reports the impersonator will request the victim to meet to pay the bond or bail or wire money for payment of the warrant.
Recently, the phone scam's victims have also met an unknown male near the Downtown Detention Center to pay a cash bond or bail. The victim is then instructed to go to the downtown jail to finalize the release of a family member.
DSD said its deputies will never request payment for a warrant, bond, or bail nor make contact by phone. A deputy sheriff would never meet or suggest a member of the public meet someone on the street to pay cash for a bond or bail.
If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be a Denver Deputy Sheriff, DSD said to report the information to your local police department and use the following link to notify the Colorado State Attorney General’s Office of the activity: StopFraudColorado.gov.
