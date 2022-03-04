Phone scammers impersonating Denver sheriff's deputies

A sheriff's deputy impersonator is asking callers to pay bail or bond money in Denver.

DENVER — The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) is warning the public of a telephone impersonation scam.

DSD said the impersonator will “spoof” the Denver Sheriff Department information telephone number on the victim’s caller ID, but tell the victim of a different call-back number.

DSD reports the impersonator will request the victim to meet to pay the bond or bail or wire money for payment of the warrant.

Recently, the phone scam's victims have also met an unknown male near the Downtown Detention Center to pay a cash bond or bail. The victim is then instructed to go to the downtown jail to finalize the release of a family member.

DSD said its deputies will never request payment for a warrant, bond, or bail nor make contact by phone. A deputy sheriff would never meet or suggest a member of the public meet someone on the street to pay cash for a bond or bail.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be a Denver Deputy Sheriff, DSD said to report the information to your local police department and use the following link to notify the Colorado State Attorney General’s Office of the activity: StopFraudColorado.gov.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.