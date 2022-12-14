Deputy arrested on assault, domestic violence charges

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office arrested Luis Gonzalez-Padilla on charges of third-degree assault and domestic violence, both misdemeanors.

DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy was placed on leave after he was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges Tuesday night, the Denver Sheriff Department said.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office arrested Luis Gonzalez-Padilla on charges of third-degree assault and domestic violence, both misdemeanors.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said the arrest came after Gonzalez-Padilla was involved in an argument around 11:30 p.m. on South Quebec Way. Deputies responded and found cause to take Gonzalez-Padilla into custody, the sheriff's office said.

The Denver Sheriff Department said they immediately put Gonzalez-Padilla on investigatory leave after finding out about the arrest.

The sheriff's office said Gonzalez-Padilla became a deputy in 2021 and is assigned to the downtown jail.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.