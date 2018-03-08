A former Denver Sheriff’s officer has been found not guilty Friday afternoon of assaulting an inmate inside of an elevator at the Downtown Detention Center.

Randolph Romero was a Denver Sheriff’s Department sergeant at the time of the March 2017 incident, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

He was accused of taking a handcuffed inmate to the ground in an elevator, injuring his wrists. Other deputies were present at the time, but not involved in the assault.

Romero was acquitted after a three-day trial, the DA’s office said.

