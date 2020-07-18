1 injured in Denver shooting, suspect arrested

A person is in custody after a shooting sent a victim to the hospital, Denver Police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning.

DPD said a shooting took place at 4:24 a.m. in the 4300 block of Cook Street.

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment, and DPD did not provide an update on the victim's condition.

At 7:53 a.m., DPD said one person was in custody in connection to the shooting.

Earlier, DPD said on Twitter that the suspect might still have been in the area after the shooting and described him a man with short hair, glasses, a white shirt and blue shorts.

#DPD Officers are in the 4300 Blk of Cook St on a shooting with one person transported. The suspect may be in the area. He is described as an adult black male, with short hair and glasses; white shirt & blue shorts. Anyone with possible info contact dispatch @ 911. #Denver pic.twitter.com/KSJZPNUh35 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 18, 2020

