crime

1 injured in Denver shooting, suspect arrested

A person is in custody after a shooting sent a victim to the hospital, Denver Police said.
Police lights (Stock photo)

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning.

DPD said a shooting took place at 4:24 a.m. in the 4300 block of Cook Street.

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment, and DPD did not provide an update on the victim's condition.

At 7:53 a.m., DPD said one person was in custody in connection to the shooting.

Earlier, DPD said on Twitter that the suspect might still have been in the area after the shooting and described him a man with short hair, glasses, a white shirt and blue shorts.

