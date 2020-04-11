Denver Police investigate fatal shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Locust Street, according to a tweet from DPD. That's near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Monaco Parkway.
At about 2:50 a.m., DPD sent out the first tweet about the shooting, saying that two victims had been transported to the hospital.
About two hours later, police updated that a third victim had been located and transported to the hospital.
One of the first two victims found, a man, died at the hospital, police said in the tweet.
The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide by police. Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting.
