Denver Police investigate fatal shooting

One man died following an early morning shooting in Denver. Two others were injured.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Locust Street, according to a tweet from DPD. That's near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Monaco Parkway.

At about 2:50 a.m., DPD sent out the first tweet about the shooting, saying that two victims had been transported to the hospital.

About two hours later, police updated that a third victim had been located and transported to the hospital.

One of the first two victims found, a man, died at the hospital, police said in the tweet.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide by police. Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting.

UPDATE #DPD - 3200 Locust - A third shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital for treatment. One of the previously noted parties, an adult male, was pronounced as deceased at the hospital. This matter is now being investigated as a Homicide. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 4, 2020

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS