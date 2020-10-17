1 injured in shooting outside Denver hotel

Denver police said the shooting happened late Friday outside Hotel Indigo in downtown.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating the circumstances of a shooting late Friday outside a downtown hotel that sent one person to the hospital.

DPD responded to the shooting at 10:49 p.m. in the area of 18th and Wewatta streets, outside Hotel Indigo, according to a police spokesperson.

One victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to their lower back, and their condition wasn't known, DPD said.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation, according to police. No suspects were in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALERT: #Denver Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area 1800 Block of Wewatta Street. One victim has been transported to a local hospital. Updates will be posted as soon as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/faCKa3XmNA — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 17, 2020

