Denver police investigating after man found shot Saturday evening

DENVER — A man was shot and killed in Denver Saturday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.

It happened in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue, a tweet from the department says.

That is located near Interstate 25 and 20th Street, close to the Downtown Denver Skatepark and the South Platte River Trail.

Police said they have not made any arrests and don't have any information about a possible suspect at this time.

A spokesperson for the department said the shooting did not appear to be random based on a witness who said there may have been some sort of argument ahead of when the man was shot.

The 2200 block of 19th Avenue was closed Friday evening as police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

