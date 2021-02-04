2 killed in shooting near Federal and Alameda

A shooting at West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard led to two fatalities and street closures.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a shooting that led to the death of two men on Thursday evening.

It happened in the area of West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard just after 4 p.m.

Two adult male victims died at the hospital as a result of their injuries, DPD said.

The police said they are treating the investigation as a homicide and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Police closed Federal Boulevard at Alameda Avenue during the investigation and advised residents to take alternate routes.

At this time police said they don't believe there is a threat to the public.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

