Crime

2 injured in east Denver shooting

Police said they do not have any suspects in custody.

DENVER — Two people are injured after a shooting in east Denver Saturday. 

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said they learned of the shooting near East 29th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard at around 1:40 p.m. 

The victims were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to DPD.

Police said they don't know whether the shooting was random. No suspects are in custody. 

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation. 

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted. 

