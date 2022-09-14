Denver shooting leaves 1 hurt

Police have shut down the area of 9th Avenue and Lincoln Street while they investigate.

DENVER — The area of 9th Avenue and Lincoln Street is closed while Denver police investigate a shooting.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that they were investigating a report of shots fired in that area.

DPD said one victim, a man, has been located, and that he has serious injuries but is stable.

Police said they do not believe there is an active threat. They're working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

