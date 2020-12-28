3 injured, suspect in custody in officer-involved shooting

Denver Police are on scene at the shooting at East 9th Avenue and North Monaco Parkway.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a shooting Monday morning in the area of North Monaco Parkway and East 9th Avenue.

According to a tweet from DPD, the incident is an officer-involved shooting in the 900 block of North Monaco Parkway.

A suspect was in custody and transported to a hospital in unknown condition, DPD said.

Two more victims were found and thought to be part of an initial shooting incident, according to DPD.

No officers were injured in the incident, DPD said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

