Denver Police release photos of vehicle connected to fatal shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has released photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in a Jan. 22 shooting that left a man dead.

According to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, shots were fired from the vehicle pictured below on West Alameda Avenue, at South Raritan Street, at around 4:30 p.m. that day. That's located just west of Interstate 25.

A man, later identified as 45-year-old Paul Baca, was shot and died at the hospital, according to DPD.

The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on West Alameda Avenue with a rear window damaged from gunshots, according to Crime Stoppers. It's described as an older model SUV, dark green or black over gold.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

