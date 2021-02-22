Suspects in Colfax shooting are also suspected of firing shots into McDonald's

Officers arrested Neshan Johnson, 18, and a juvenile in two shootings in two days, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — Two teenagers arrested after a pursuit on Sunday were suspected of firing shots at a McDonald's drive-thru and shooting a woman in her vehicle at West Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Neshan Johnson, 18, was being held in the Denver jail on suspicion of attempted murder and vehicular eluding, and a juvenile male was being held on suspicion of attempted murder, DPD said on Monday.

About 8 p.m. Friday, employees at a McDonald's at 2850 W. Alameda Ave. reported that an occupant of a dark-colored Honda Accord got into a dispute with an employee, exited his vehicle in the drive-thru and pointed a handgun. The Honda then pulled forward and three shots were fired into the restaurant, according to the DPD probable cause (PC) statement.

Surveillance cameras captured the Honda's license plate and found that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Aurora and was involved in another shooting Thursday in northeast Denver, the PC statement says.

About 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the westbound lanes of West Colfax at southbound I-25. They found a woman in a 2008 Land Rover SUV suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. The Range Rover had eight bullet holes in the windshield, according to the PC statement.

The woman was the only person in the Range Rover and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A witness described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Honda and said the assailant stood beside the passenger side of the SUV and fired multiple times into the vehicle. The vehicle then left, going west on Colfax, the statement says.

Just after midnight on Sunday, a DPD officer spotted the suspect vehicle going north on South Federal Boulevard near West Exposition Avenue. She activated lights and sirens, but the vehicle didn't stop, the PC statement says.

A few minutes later, the vehicle crashed into a wooden pole on South Tejon Street near West Alameda Avenue, knocked a fire hydrant off its base, went through a chain-link fence and came to a stop in a front yard, the statement says.

Three males got out of the vehicle and ran, the PC statement says. DPD officers set up a perimeter, and SWAT and K-9 units conducted a search.

Johnson was found hiding in a shed in the 1500 block of West Byers Place, according to the PC statement. Officers who searched the shed found 16 live rounds of .22 caliber ammunition and one .223 caliber shell casing. A detective also found two AR-15 rifles in the vehicle, according to the statement.

Two juvenile males were also taken into custody. One was charged, and the other was released, DPD said.

DPD said it was not releasing a mugshot of Johnson yet due to pending lineups.