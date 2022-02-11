Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 1, injured 5

Dexter Martinez, 24, is accused in the Nov. 1 shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver police have arrested a suspect in a shooting after one person was killed and five others injured.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Wednesday that officers arrested Dexter Martinez, 24, in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street.

The video above aired on Nov. 2

Martinez was taken into custody near East Second Avenue and Logan Street and is being held on investigation of one count of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Police said just after 1:50 p.m. on the day of the shooting, officers received a "spot shotter" alert indicating multiple gunshots had been fired in the 1400 block of Verbena Street. Shortly after that, several 911 calls were made reporting multiple victims had been shot.

DPD said investigators believed three suspects in a vehicle going north on Verbena stopped, got out of the car and fired at the victims, who were standing on the curb near the intersection of Colfax and Verbena.

After the shooting, police said, the suspects went east on Colfax, abandoned the car they were in, and got into a black Ford Explorer near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street.

That explorer was later found unoccupied in the 3900 block of North Colorado Boulevard.

Police have not announced any other arrests in the case.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.