Multiple people shot near 3rd and Broadway in Denver

Denver Police were investigating the shooting that happened about 1 p.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said it was investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the area of 3rd Avenue and North Broadway.

A DPD spokesperson said that officers responded to the scene about 1 p.m. and that at least two people were shot.

It wasn't clear how many people were shot or what the extent of their injuries were. The DPD spokesperson said that no other information was available at this time.

Video from the scene showed police activity around an Enterprise Rent-A-Car office between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Multiple blocks of North Broadway were closed for the investigation. DPD advised drivers to take other routes.

Multiple people shot at 5th & Broadway - Broadway is closed between 3rd and 5th. @9NEWS #9news pic.twitter.com/4kIQQxpN2z — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) May 6, 2022

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.