Multiple people shot near 3rd and Broadway in Denver

Denver Police were investigating the shooting that happened about 1 p.m. Friday.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said it was investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the area of 3rd Avenue and North Broadway.

A DPD spokesperson said that officers responded to the scene about 1 p.m. and that at least two people were shot.

It wasn't clear how many people were shot or what the extent of their injuries were. The DPD spokesperson said that no other information was available at this time.

Video from the scene showed police activity around an Enterprise Rent-A-Car office between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Multiple blocks of North Broadway were closed for the investigation. DPD advised drivers to take other routes.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

