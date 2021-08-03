1 person shot in Civic Center, state Capitol put on lockdown

One person was shot on Monday afternoon and the suspect was in custody, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — The state Capitol was put on lockdown after a shooting Monday afternoon in nearby Civic Center park, according to law enforcement.

The shooting happened just after noon in Civic Center, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). The Capitol was placed on lockdown at 12:25 p.m. "for an abundance of caution," said Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The Capitol is just east of the park.

Officers took a suspect into custody in the shooting. Both the victim and suspect were men. The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition was unknown, DPD said.

The shooting was the result of a dispute between the suspect and victim, a DPD spokesman said. The victim was shot multiple times, he said.

The investigation was ongoing, DPD said.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in area of Civic Center Park. One person has been transported to the hospital with apparent GSW, condition unknown. One suspect in custody. Investigation is ongoing. #Denver pic.twitter.com/vQHtG0xZy6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 8, 2021

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

