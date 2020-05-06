At least 1 person injured in Denver shooting Thursday night

Denver police said they do not have any information on a possible suspect.

DENVER, Colorado — At least one person was injured in a shooting near Civic Center Park in Denver Thursday night, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD said that person was transported to the hospital. They did not have any other information on the person's condition.

There is no information on a possible suspect in the shooting.

It happened near Colfax Avenue and Broadway on the corner of Civic Center Park just before 10 p.m.

Police later said two more people walked into Denver Health, one with a gunshot wound and one with a stab wound. They said these people are possibly related to the same incident.

The shooting happened where protests into the in-custody death of George Floyd have been centered over the last eight days.

While many protesters were peacefully marching on a different section of Broadway at the time of the shooting, many others were gathered at the capitol nearby. It's not clear if the shooting was related in any way to or involved anyone participating in Thursday night's protests.