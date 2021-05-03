18-year-old suspect in shooting death of 32-year-old mom to appear in court Friday

Denver officers said they found Pamela Cabriales sitting in her SUV and shot in the head after responding to a call on Feb. 20.

DENVER — An 18-year-old charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales on Feb. 20 is slated to appear in court at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Denver District Attorney's Office charged Neshan Johnson and a 14-year-old boy after Denver Police (DPD) said officers found Cabriales sitting in her SUV and shot in the head after responding to report of a shooting at West Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25.

Prosecutors said Monday they think the teens shot Cabriales and Johnson drove the car.

> Video above: Prosecutors move to charge 14-year-old as adult in fatal shooting of 32-year-old mom.

Both suspects were charged with:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder with extreme indifference

One count of criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault with extreme indifference.

The teen was also charged with two counts of the sentencing-enhancement charge of being an aggravated juvenile offender. Johnson was also charged with one count of vehicular eluding.

The family has a GoFundMe set up for a college fund for Cabriales' 5-year-old son.

The Denver Police Department's probable cause (PC) statement says that a witness described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Honda and said the assailant stood beside the passenger side of the SUV and fired multiple times into the vehicle.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Feb. 21, a DPD officer activated lights and sirens after spotting the suspect vehicle going north on South Federal Boulevard near West Exposition Avenue, according to the PC statement. Three males ran from the vehicle after it crashed and stopped in a front yard, and officers eventually took them into custody following a search, the PC statement says.

The suspects were also being investigated in an incident on Friday, Feb. 19, at a McDonald's at 2850 W. Alameda Ave. About 8 p.m., employees reported that an occupant of a dark-colored Honda Accord got into a dispute with an employee, exited his vehicle in the drive-thru and pointed a handgun. The Honda then pulled forward and three shots were fired into the restaurant, according to the PC statement.