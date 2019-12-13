DENVER —

One person was apparently shot in the leg in the Northeast Park Hill neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

That’s according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department, which said the shooting occurred in the area of East 33rd Avenue and Dexter Street.

As of this writing, there is no suspect in custody.

Police did not say what motivated the shooting, or offer any information about the victim’s condition.

There also wasn’t a description released of potential suspects.

