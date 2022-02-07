3 shot, 1 stabbed in Denver's Globeville neighborhood

Police said the shooting suspect was stabbed and is in the hospital in critical condition.

DENVER — Police said three people were hurt in a shooting and one person was stabbed in Denver's Globeville neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers were called to a gathering at a house in the 600 block of East 49th Avenue, northeast of Interstate 25 and Interstate 70, just after 3:30 a.m.

DPD said three people, a man, woman and juvenile male had gunshot wounds, but are expected to survive.

The suspect who police said shot them was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and is in critical condition.

DPD said the incident started with an argument. It's not clear who stabbed the suspect or how they all knew each other.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more details as additional information is confirmed.

