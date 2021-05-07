Police investigate shooting in southeast Denver

Police said the victim was shot in Denver but died at a hospital in Aurora.

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Denver overnight that left one man dead.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded just before midnight Thursday to a shooting in the 10700 block of East Dartmouth Avenue. That's just north of Interstate 225, near Cherry Creek State Park.

He managed to get to a hospital in Aurora without an ambulance, police said, and died there.

Police said the man's death is being investigated as a homicide and they're asking for any tips they can get from the public.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

