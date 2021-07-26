Employee, burglary suspect both shot while fighting over gun, police say

The shooting happened Sunday in the area of 19th Street and Chestnut Place in Denver, according to police.

DENVER — A confrontation between an employee and a burglary suspect lead to both of them being shot early Sunday about two blocks from Coors Field, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD officers responded to the shooting early Sunday in the area of 19th Street and Chestnut Place in Lower Downtown, according to police.

The initial investigation into the shooting showed that an employee at an unidentified business confronted a burglary suspect. They started fighting over a gun, and both of them were shot, a DPD spokesperson said on Monday.

Both of the people who were shot are expected to survive, the spokesperson said.

Investigators were still reviewing evidence from the incident, DPD said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The shooting was one of four in Denver over this past weekend. Six people total were shot in the incidents, three of whom died of their injuries.

