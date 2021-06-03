1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Green Valley Ranch neighborhood

No suspects were in custody in the shooting early Saturday on Argonne Street, Denver Police said.

DENVER — One man was killed and another was in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of Argonne Street, DPD said. That was just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and east of Tower Road.

One of the men who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other walked into a local hospital, DPD said. The injured man was in critical condition, according to police.

No suspects were in custody, and there was no suspect information available, DPD said.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office after notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

