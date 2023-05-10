5 injured in southeast Denver shooting

Police said it happened at an apartment complex near East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street Wednesday night.

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Denver that injured five people Wednesday night.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on East Girard Avenue, near East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street.

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital, police said, and two went to urgent care facilities before they were transported to the hospital.

One victim is in critical condition, police said, but the others had injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released. Police said they do not believe the other residents of the complex are in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

