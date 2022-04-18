Police say argument between 2 men led to fatal shooting

Denver police said the shooting victim was taken by car to an urgent care clinic and that the two men knew each other.

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday in which the victim was taken by car to an urgent care clinic, the Denver Police Department said on Monday.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other. The shooting happened during an argument in the 300 block of South Eliot Street in the Athmar Park neighborhood. Police learned about it around 6 p.m. Thursday.

On Saturday, DPD, with help from the Commerce City Police Department, arrested Arturo Villalobos, 40.

Villalobos was being held in jail, under investigation for:

First-degree murder

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

