1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at house party in Denver

Both the victims were juveniles in the incident late Saturday in the Montbello neighborhood, police said.

DENVER — One juvenile male was killed and another injured in a shooting at a house party late Saturday in the Montbello neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 4500 block of Atchison Way, near Albrook Drive and Crown Boulevard, DPD said. It happened outside the residence, in an open garage or driveway.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, the two victims had already been taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, a DPD spokesperson said.

One of the victims died, and the other had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released later by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Investigators were still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and to develop suspect information.

Anyone who has information about the incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or go www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

