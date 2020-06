Denver Police are investigating a double shooting in the 2900 block of Huron Street.

DENVER — At least two people have been shot in the 2900 block of North Huron Street.

That's in the Ballpark neighborhood between Galapago Street and Inca Street off of West 29th Avenue.

Denver Police said they are working to locate the suspected gunman.

They are also asking for people to avoid the area.

> This is a developing story and we will update it as information is released.