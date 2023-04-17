2 injured in Green Valley Ranch shooting

One victim, a juvenile male, was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. The second victim has injuries that aren't life-threatening, police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the shooting of two people early Sunday in the 21300 block of East 48th Place that left a juvenile in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. That's in the area of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Picadilly Road in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, one juvenile was still in critical condition. A second victim, a man, had injuries that weren't life-threatening. Both victims were taken to a hospital in private vehicles, police said.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting, police said on Monday. DPD said in a tweet that there appears to be no threat to the area.

Police have not released information about any possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

