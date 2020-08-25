Police investigate early Tuesday morning shooting

Denver Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital, early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near West 12th Avenue and North Kalamath Street in Denver, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

One man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said in the tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

