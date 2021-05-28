1 man injured in overnight Denver shooting

Denver police are investigating a shooting where a man was injured and transported to the hospital.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) are investigating an shooting that injured a man in Denver early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Sherman Street, according to a tweet from DPD. That's near East 11th Avenue and North Sherman Street in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A man was injured and transported to the hospital with serious injuries, DPD said.

DPD first tweeted about the shooting around 3:12 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

