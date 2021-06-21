Man killed in southeast Denver shooting

The shooting in the area of East Iliff Avenue and South Parker Road was reported by Denver police on Sunday night.

DENVER — A man was shot and killed in southeast Denver late Sunday night, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of South Dayton Way. The area where the shooting happened is just east of Cherry Creek Country Club and not far from the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Parker Road.

DPD tweeted about the shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They sent out an updated tweet about 10 a.m. Monday saying that the victim had died.

Detectives were working to develop information on a suspect, DPD said.

The shooting victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can also be submitted online at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

