Man shot, killed in Highland neighborhood

No suspect was in custody in the shooting early Monday in the 2700 block of Zuni Street in Denver, police said.

DENVER — A man was shot and killed in an apartment early Monday in the Highland neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Officers responded to the shooting at about 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Zuni Street, said a DPD spokesperson. That's near the intersection of Zuni and Speer Boulevard, just west of Interstate 25.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, DPD said. The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity.

No suspect was in custody, the spokesperson said. Police did not release any information on the circumstances of the shooting.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS