DPD: Suspects shoot woman after following her from McDonald's drive-thru

The shootings happened near Colfax and Pennsylvania, and then near 18th and Grant in Denver.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has distributed a photo of the vehicles associated with the suspect accused of shooting at a woman at a McDonald’s drive-thru and then opening fire on her again a few blocks away.

Investigators don’t have any indication the victim knew the suspects, DPD spokesperson Doug Schepman said.

According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin distributed on Wednesday, the victim was first shot at near the McDonald’s drive-thru near East Colfax Avenue and Pennsylvania Street at 12:30 a.m. on May 30. She was driving a green Honda Accord at the time.

Schepman said the occupant of a black Nissan or Infiniti sedan followed the victim to the area of East 18th Avenue and Grant Street, where that person fired at the victim once again.

The woman suffered a non-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

DPD said the photo they distributed shows the suspect vehicle on the bottom left side of the photo. The cars that are seen are all possibly associated with the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the location of the vehicles is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

OTHER CRIME HEADLINES: