DPD investigating shooting involving officer

Police said no officers were injured. It's not clear if anyone else was injured.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved at least one of their officers Friday evening, the department said in a tweet.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near East 38th Avenue and North Newport Street, according to DPD. That is near North Monaco Parkway and Smith Road in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood.

According to DPD, there weren't any officers injured in the shooting. It's not clear if anyone else was injured or killed.

Police said they were originally called to the scene because someone reported shots were fired, but they did not release any specific details on what led up to the shooting.

DPD did say the suspect who was involved in the shooting also fired a weapon.

