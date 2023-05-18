Large police presence in area of Denver shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Stoll Place and Orleans Court, which is in a neighborhood near Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Piccadilly Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Police from multiple agencies are working to apprehend a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver on Thursday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Stoll Place and Orleans Court, which is in a neighborhood near Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Piccadilly Road. One victim was located and taken to the hospital. There's no word on their condition.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office, who is assisting with the investigation, said the suspect is barricaded inside a home. Shots have been fired from inside the home, they said.

There is a large police presence in the area while officers work to apprehend the suspect.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.