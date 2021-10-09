Police investigate double shooting in west Denver

2 people were shot at West 8th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, and at least one of them was shot while driving, according to police.

DENVER — Two people were shot and injured Friday night at West 8th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD got a call about the shooting at 8:12 p.m. At least one of the victims was shot while driving on Sheridan and got themselves to a hospital, a DPD spokesperson said.

The other victim also self-transported to a hospital, though the spokesperson said she didn't know the circumstances of how that person was shot.

Neither victim sustained life-threatening injuries, DPD said.

At least two suspects were arrested, the DPD spokesperson said. Additional circumstances of the shooting weren't released.

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said they assisted DPD in their response to the shooting and found a possible suspect's car near Belmar.

DPD also investigated another shooting Friday night, this one fatal, in the area of East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.