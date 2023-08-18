Denver police investigate early morning shooting

The shooing happened in the 1800 block of South Sheridan Boulevard. Police are working to develop suspect information.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

At about 5:42 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of South Sheridan Boulevard, according to DPD. That's near West Jewell Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard.

One person was taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown, police said.

Officers are working to develop suspect information.

Drivers can expect delays in the area as officers investigate the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

