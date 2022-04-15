Suspect in northeast Denver shooting arrested in Tennessee

The vicitm, Kolade Arije, was shot in an apartment March 9 in the 5200 block of North Yampa Street, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A suspect in a Denver shooting has been arrested in Nashville, Tenn., and will be extradited back to Colorado, police said Friday.

Le'Velle De'Sean Brownlow, 28, was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in a March 9 fatal shooting at the Haven Apartments in the 5200 block of North Yampa Street, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The victim was identified as Kolade Arije, 33.

Witnesses told detectives that they left Arije at an apartment after he had slapped one of them, then returned later to find Arije and a man they knew as "Vell" arguing over money, according to the arrest affidavit.

"Vell," later identified as Brownlow, was from out of state but had been staying at Arije's apartment, the witnesses said.

During the argument, Arije started waving around a gun, DPD said. Brownlow and the witnesses started to leave, but Brownlow then gave his backpack to one of the witnesses and stayed behind.

As soon as they left the apartment, the witnesses reported hearing gunshots, the affidavit says.

As one of the witnesses called 911, Brownlow left the apartment and walked away, leaving his backpack behind, according to the affidavit.

Officers who arrived on scene found spent cartridge cases, money, firearms, suspected marijuana and cocaine, and cellphones in the apartment. The victim's wallet was missing and later found on the north side the apartment complex, the affidavit says.

Through the investigation, a DPD detective identified Brownlow as the suspect through a fingerprint on an item from his backpack and by tracking his cellphone data to a hotel where he had checked in the day after the shooting, the affidavit says.

A warrant was issued for Brownlow's arrest on suspicion of:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Aggravated robbery

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS