Police investigate shooting in west Denver

Two victims were hospitalized after the shooting Monday morning, police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating a shooting Monday morning near West 1st Avenue and Winona Court.

Two victims, a man and a juvenile female, transported themselves to a hospital after the shooting. One had injuries that were not life-threatening and the other was in critical condition, according to a DPD spokesperson.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. in the Barnum West neighborhood east of Sheridan Boulevard, DPD said.

Investigators were on scene and working to get information on the circumstances and a suspect, according to police. The DPD spokesperson said there hadn't been any arrests.

