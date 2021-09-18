Woman shot and killed near 40th and Steele

Denver Police said no suspect was in custody in the shooting early Saturday.

DENVER — A woman died in a shooting early Saturday near East 40th Avenue and Steele Street, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the area south of Interstate 70 and west of Colorado Boulevard. It started with an altercation that lead to shots being fired, according to a DPD spokesman.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, DPD said. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release her identity after notification of next of kin.

No arrests had been made, and the investigation was ongoing, according to police.

DPD was also investigating other incidents early Saturday:

A man was shot about 4:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Yosemite Street and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. No suspect was in custody, DPD said.

A man was shot about 4 a.m. in the area of West Mississippi Avenue and South Tejon Street and was taken to a hospital. No suspect was in custody, according to police.

A man was stabbed at 1:38 a.m. at East Colfax Avenue and Josephine Street and was taken to a hospital, and investigators were working to gather more information, DPD said.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

