Shooting in Denver kills 1

DENVER — A man is dead after a shooting in Denver overnight.
The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just before 2:20 a.m. Sunday that officers were investigating a shooting with one victim in the 1200 block of North Yates Street, near Sheridan Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue.
The extent of the victim's injuries was unknown, police said, and officers were working to develop suspect information.
At 11:18 a.m., police said the victim had been pronounced deceased.
No information about the circumstances of the shooting has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
