8 people shot, 2 of them killed, over six hours in Denver

Four shootings were reported Friday night into Saturday morning, including fatal shootings near Civic Center and Coors Field.

DENVER — Eight people were shot, and two of them killed, within about six hours from Friday night through early Saturday, police said.

The two fatal shootings happened Friday night: one outside Coors Field and the other near Civic Center, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The first incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Colfax Avenue and North Broadway, near Civic Center park. Three victims were sent to the hospital. One of the them died, a second victim was in critical condition, and a third had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Another shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday, this one in the area of 22nd and Blake streets near Coors Field, about 45 minutes after the Colorado Rockies game ended.

Two men were taken to a hospital. One of them was pronounced deceased, and the other was in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances of both those shootings were under investigation, and no suspect information was available.

Just before 2 a.m., DPD officers responded to a shooting in the area of West 11th Avenue and Acoma Street.

One man was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. A second victim with critical injuries arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a shooting was reported in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Downing Street, according to DPD. A woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Again, the circumstances of those shootings were being investigated, and DPD did not release suspect information.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.